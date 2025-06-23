Stockton Earns Series Split with 7-2 Win over Inland Empire

June 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (33-36, 1-2) were in control for the duration of Sunday's series finale, winning 7-2 over the 66ers (20-49, 2-1) and picking up a series split.

Ken Waldichuk took the mound for Stockton tonight, his first action since Tommy John surgery in May of 2024. The lefty dealt for three scoreless innings allowing one hit with four strikeouts and no walks. The Cheladas offense also helped setting the tone with two home runs in the first, courtesy of solo home runs from both CJ Pittaro (1) and Cameron Leary (8).

Leary smoked an RBI double into left field in the third, and would come around to score on a Carlos Franco sacrifice fly, giving the Cheladas a 4-0 lead after three.

Sam Stuhr entered in relief of Waldichuk in the fourth with an effective relief appearance. Stuhr pitched six innings allowing five hits and two runs, only one earned, with three strikeouts to just one walk. He was the only reliever necessary for the Cheladas.

Jared Sprague-Lott (3) added a solo home run of his own in the fourth to make it 5-0. The first run for the 66ers came in the sixth after Raudi Rodriguez doubled and came around to score on a fielder's choice from Colin Summerhill. Another was added in the eighth when Dario Laverde singled, but errors helped bring Edwardo Espinal around to make it 5-2.

Pedro Pineda added the final offensive touches with a two-run home run (8) to left field, making the lead a comfortable 7-2. Stuhr would shut the door on the 66ers in the final frame to earn the win and split the six-game series.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: CJ Pittaro's leadoff home run was his first home run at the professional level. Cameron Leary and Pedro Pineda both upped their team lead in home runs, both hitting their eighth of the season; it was Pineda's fourth home run of the series.

Leary moved up to sixth in the California League with his 15th double, he also swiped his 33rd bag and remained in third. Jared Sprague-Lott's walk moved him into first place in the California League.

UP NEXT: The Ports hit the road and begin a six-game series with the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday at 6:50 pm.

