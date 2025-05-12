Tequila Fest Returns this Saturday with Ludacris, Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, and Nina Sky

Fresno, CA - Tequila Fest is back at Chukchansi Park this Saturday, May 17, and promises to deliver its biggest lineup yet. Presented by Deleón Tequila, the star-studded festival is headlined by legendary performers Ludacris, Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, and Nina Sky, alongside local DJs and other exciting acts. Hosted by Fresno favorite DJ Kay Rich, Tequila Fest 2025 is set to continue building on its growing legacy with even more activations, entertainment, and, of course, TONS of tequila.

Festivalgoers can look forward to an expanded Tequila Tastery featuring two dozen tequila vendors offering samplings and exclusive tastings. Food lovers will enjoy selections from Fresno Street Eats food trucks and explore unique offerings from Vendor Village.

"Our community has made it clear - they are ready to party!" said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "We're bringing more activations, bigger acts, and more tequila than ever to make this the best Tequila Fest yet!"

Tickets for Tequila Fest are on sale now at TequilaFestFresno.com.

There are several ticket tiers to choose from:

General Admission - Your pass to the music, food, and vibes.

VIP - Includes 10 tequila tastery tickets, express entry, private bars, and front-of-stage viewing.

Agave Club - Presented by Papi's Mex Grill, this premium experience features exclusive tastings from Tequila Komos, Tequila Don Fulano, Mijenta Tequila, and Tequila Fortaleza. It also includes catered food and is located in the Kodiak Club.

Suites - Perfect for groups of 8 or more. Includes Agave Club access and your own private area to enjoy the show.

The Fresno Grizzlies extend special thanks to all event partners who helped make this year's festival possible, including Deleón Tequila, Save Mart, Estrella Jalisco, Embarc, Expo Event Productions, URSA, Manchester Center, Fiesta Auto Insurance, Cigar Mas Fino, and Lotus Fresno Corp.

Gates open at 4:30 PM and the festival will continue into the night. Don't miss out on the ultimate Tequila Fest experience this Saturday, May 17, at Chukchansi Park!







