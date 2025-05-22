Ports Hand Quakes Second Straight Loss

May 22, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports made it two in a row over Rancho Cucamonga, taking an 11-2 victory over the Quakes on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Jared Sprague-Lott followed up Tuesday's four-RBI performance with a three-hit, three-RBI game, helping pace Stockton's 12-hit attack.

Rancho starter Hyun-Seok Jang didn't make it out of the first inning, as he gave up a run and recorded just two outs, but walked three hitters and ran his pitch count to 29 and was subsequently removed in favor of Michael Vilchez.

Vilchez (1-1) got out of the first inning jam, but allowed two runs over two innings and took his first loss of the year.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Rancho tied the game as Roger Lasso and Mairo Martinus each had a two-out RBI hit, making it 2-2.

German Ortiz, who had two hits and three RBIs, knocked in the game-winner, as his RBI single brought home Myles Naylor to give the Ports a 3-2 lead.

Stockton added three in the fourth and then blew it open by adding five in the seventh.

Ports' starter Ryan Magdic (2-1) got the win, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings of work.

The Quakes (28-13) will send Aidan Foeller (2-1) to the mound on Thursday night, as they look to break a two-game skid. Stockton will counter with left-hander Wei-En Lin (1-1), with first pitch slated for 7:05pm.

