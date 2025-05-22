Eight Unanswered Runs for Ports Sends Them to 11-2 Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports poured it on with big innings in the fourth and seventh against the Quakes on Wednesday night, on their way to a 11-2 win over Rancho Cucamonga to take the first two games of the six-game series.

In a similar pattern to last night's win, Stockton (21-20) scored a single run in three innings early before putting up crooked numbers later by taking advantage of the Quakes (28-13) wildness. They also repeated the feat of reclaiming the lead after Rancho Cucamonga tied it, which would only happen once in Wednesday's contest.

An RBI single from Carlos Franco that scored Luis Freitez put the Ports up 1-0 in the first, and Jared Sprague-Lott singled into left to plate Gunner Gouldsmith in the second for a 2-0 lead. The Quakes tied it up in the top of the third on a single and a double, but those would be the only two runs starter Ryan Magdic would allow. The lefty out of Mizzou completed five innings for the first time this season to earn his second win, allowing just two runs on six hits and two walks with five punch outs.

The Ports would go ahead for good in the bottom of the third when German Ortiz singled up the middle to score Myles Naylor who led off the inning with a double to go up 3-2. After an RBI ground out by Tommy Takayoshi made it 4-2 Ports in the fourth, Ortiz singled into left center to put Stockton in front 6-2.

Blaked Hammond delivered 2.1 innings of scoreless relief while the Ports racked up five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a firm grip on the game. A bases-loaded walk for Freitez produced the first run, before a double by Sprague-Lott scored two more, and singles from Franco and Naylor drove in another two runs for the 11-2 advantage.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Naylor's on-base streak is up to 17 games, tying him for the longest streak by a Port this season with Davis Diaz' 17-game streak from April 8 to May 3. The Ports are now 8-1 when they don't commit an error and have evened the season series with the Quakes at 7-7 with four more games to play.

UP NEXT: Game three is slated for a 7:05 first pitch, with RHP Aidan Foeller (2-1, 3.44) starting for the Quakes versus LHP Wei-En Lin (1-1, 3.48) for the Ports. It will be a Barks and Brews night at Banner Island Ballpark, where fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game while enjoying $1 beers.

