Ports Keep Foot on the Pedal in 11-1 Win

May 18, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports struck early in game five on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark and made sure the Giants didn't get back into the game much less make it interesting, in an 11-1 win over San Jose to set up a chance to split the six-game series tomorrow.

A sellout crowd of 5,561 saw the Ports (18-20) score five runs in the first inning and never look back. Cameron Leary walked and stole his 19th base of the season before C.J. Pittaro lifted a double (8) down the left field line to score Leary and it was 1-0 Stockton. Myles Naylor drew a two-out walk before Jared Sprague-Lott reached on an error to continue the inning, and the Ports hit back-to-back doubles from Cesar Franco (3) and Luis Freitez (1) to take a 5-0 lead.

The Giants (21-17) threatened in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two out. Starter Jefferson Jean would get out of the jam when he deflected a line drive right to second baseman Davis Diaz to end the frame. San Jose would push a run across in the fifth in another base-loaded situation. A sac fly from Jakob Christian would plate the only run Jean would allow to make it 5-1 before Blake Hammond struck out Zander Darby to end the inning.

But Stockton wouldn't let San Jose stay within grand slam range for long, as Sprague-Lott would hit his second home run (3) of the series with Carlos Franco on board to extend their lead to 7-1. The Ports would erupt for four more runs in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach on five-straight hits.

Davis Diaz and Pittaro each singled into center before Carlos Franco singled through the left side to score Diaz and make it 8-1. Naylor laced a ball 102 MPH to straight-away center for a two-RBI double (3) to go up 10-1, and Sprague-Lott singled through the right side to score Naylor and cap the scoring at 11-1.

Hammond threw two shutout innings to collect the win, Alejandro Manzano delivered a scoreless 1.1 innings, and Diego Barrera needed only four pitches for three groundouts in the ninth to close out the ballgame.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The win moved the Ports back over .500 at home at 9-8. Stockton is 15-6 when they score first, and 7-1 when they don't commit an error. Naylor's on-base streak is up to 14 games and Diaz and Pittaro's are up to 10 straight.

UP NEXT: Sunday's series finale is scheduled for a 2:09 first pitch, with the Giants starting RHP Gerelmi Maldanado (0-1, 4.30) against the Ports RHP Sam Stuhr (0-2, 7.23). Kids can run the bases after the game courtesy of Amy L Scriven DDS, and it's Root Beer Float Day. Guests can purchase a 2025 Ports Root Beer Float Mug and get unlimited Root Beer Floats (while supplies last). All proceeds of Root beer Float Day go toward the Stockton Ports Anchor Fund, which focuses on benefiting local non-profit and youth organizations.









