Grizzlies Drop Series Finale

With the series in hand, the Fresno Grizzlies (17-22) showed flashes of the offensive punch they delivered throughout the series but ultimately fell 12-3 in the series finale against the Lake Elsinore Storm (17-22) Sunday afternoon at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start in the opening inning, but the Storm responded quickly before pulling away late to prevent the Grizzlies from taking five road games.

Tommy Hopfe roped a one-out single to start the top of the first and scored on Jacob Hinderleider's bouncer down the right field line.

Blake Wright's single moved Hinderleider into scoring position before Kevin Fitzer walloped a single to left, scoring Hinderleider and placing the Grizzlies in front 2-0.

But Lake Elsinore answered right back in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases before anyone were out against Lebarron Johnson Jr.

Johnson struck out Kavares Tears, but Zach Evans singled in two runs to tie the game. Johnson settled the inning by striking out Kaden Hollow and forcing Lamar King Jr. into a groundout.

The Storm took the lead in the bottom of the second, capitalizing on a single and a walk to start the inning. A two-out single by Ryan Jackson made it 4-2 Lake Elsinore after two innings.

The score remained that way until the top of the 6th when Fitzer and Nolan Clifford both doubled to half the difference.

But the Grizzlies could not pull even in the game to get their starter off the hook.

Luke Jewett relieved Johnson in the 6th but Lake Elsinore added one in the inning and put up three more in the 7th to widen its advantage to 8-3.

The Storm piled on in the bottom of the eighth against Luke Thelen, capitalizing on three walks and a hit batter to start the inning before a three-run double pushed the score to 12-3.

Despite Sunday's score, the Grizzlies outscored their hosts 30-24 in the season and outhit 50 to 44 as the offense begins to surge through May.

The Grizzlies still earned their first road series victory of the season and took four of the six games from Lake Elsinore.

Sunday's game also concludes the regular season series with the Storm, the first opponent that the Grizzlies finish their contests against, with Fresno winning 7 of the 12 games.

Fresno returns to Chukchansi Park on May 20th to open its longest homestand of the season beginning on Tuesday morning with a Making the Grade Day starting at 11:05am.

Marcos Herrera is slated to take the mound for the Grizzlies against San Jose Giants' starter Hunter Dryden.







