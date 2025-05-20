Key Defensive Plays Help Grizzlies Topple Giants in Opener

May 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Pitching and defense swung the series opener in favor of the Fresno Grizzlies (18-22) pulled out a 3-2 victory against the San Jose Giants (21-19) Tuesday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Errors put the Grizzlies in an early hole but strong pitching throughout and some key defensive plays halted the bad momentum before Fresno capitalized on San Jose's miscues late.

Fresno starter Marcos Herrera was excellent again, only allowing one run in an inning sandwiched with defensive miscues by the Grizzlies. Herrera worked five innings and struck out two but worked out of an early jam in the first, inducing a double play with the bases loaded against one of the California League's hottest hitters in Walker Martin.

Martin was robbed of extra bases on another hard-hit ball, a line drive to left center that Kevin Fitzer made a sliding grab to prevent a pair of runs from scoring.

San Jose doubled its lead in the sixth as Jakob Christian singled and stole second before advancing to third on a groundout. He came home on a wild pitch by Ismael Luciano.

After threatening with multiple baserunners against starter Hunter Dryden, the Grizzlies broke through against the San Jose bullpen in the sixth.

Jacob Hinderleider doubled to start the inning and eventually scored on Felix Tena's RBI single into right field.

Bryson Hammer, making a stop in Fresno on his way back from injury, tossed a scoreless inning in the seventh, protected by an incredible throw from Kevin Fitzer that gunned down Jose Ramos at the plate to end the inning and prevent San Jose from adding to its lead.

The Grizzlies continued the threat in the seventh after another leadoff double, this time by Yeiker Reyes.

Tommy Hopfe laid down a sacrifice bunt but reached when the throw sailed high to first base.

Fresno tied the game on Kelvin Hidalgo's sacrifice fly and then loaded the bases against Evan Gray after a pair of walks.

Gray balked to bring home Hopfe and give the Grizzlies the lead.

Nathan Blasick entered in the eighth and slammed the door shut for the final six outs to earn his league leading eighth save of the season.

While the game saw five total errors, all made by third basemen, the Grizzlies came up with the big defensive plays at the right times.

The series continues Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park when the Grizzlies turn to left-hander Everett Catlett against San Jose's Nikko Mazza. Game two of the series is scheduled to start at 6:50pm.







