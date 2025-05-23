Yassel Soler's Extra Inning Walk-Off Home Run Stuns Storm

May 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Yassel Soler hit a two run walk off home run in the tenth inning to give Visalia a 5-3 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (20-22) has won the first three games of the series over Lake Elsinore (17-25).

The Rawhide were down to their last strike in the bottom of the tenth but Alberto Barriga hit a game tying RBI single to score the automatic runner Diosfran Cabeza.

Soler followed by smashing his fourth home run of the season 400 feet to left field off the Valley Strong Ballpark video board.

Lorenzo Encarnacion worked his second quality start of the season for Visalia on Thursday pitching six innings without allowing an earned run. He totaled three strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

The teams traded a run apiece in the second and sixth innings. Abdias De La Cruz led off the second with a single and scored on a double play.

In the sixth inning Ruben Santana hit a two out RBI single to score Barriga and tie the game at two.

Lake Elsinore chipped across a run in the tenth on an RBI single scoring the automatic runner before the Rawhide walk-off in the bottom half of the frame.

Santana led Visalia with two hits and Barriga scored twice.

Rocco Reid earned his first professional win tossing two innings without allowing an earned run. Darlin Pinales added two shutout innings in relief.

Rawhide second baseman Yerald Nin made a outstanding key defensive play with an over the shoulder diving catch and then doubled up a Storm runner at first base to record the first two outs of the eighth inning.

