Defensive Miscues and Stranded Runners Lead to 9-4 Loss

May 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A sloppy first inning for the Ports led to them falling behind early and dropping game three of the series 9-4 to the Quakes on Thursday night.

A pair of errors in the first contributed to three unearned runs scoring for Rancho Cucamonga, but C.J. Pittaro did nab a runner at home on a throw from right to end the inning. The Quakes extended their lead to 5-0 when Raynerd Ortega hit his fifth home run of the season - and third against the Ports - out to left center in the fourth.

The Quakes (29-13) pitchers were again wild for the third-straight game, issuing 12 walks to go along with 12 strikeouts. The Ports (21-21) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth with four bases-loaded walks to cut it to 5-4, but were stuck on four hits on the night and could never break out for a multi-run base hit.

Eduardo Quintero hit a two-run home run in the sixth to extend the Quakes lead back out to 7-4, and they scored two more runs in the top of the ninth on wild pitches from Riley Huge for the 9-4 advantage.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Stockton committed three errors in the game along with other unmade plays or defensive miscues, as the Ports record when they commit three or more errors dropped to 1-5. Naylor had one of Stockton's bases-loaded walks in the fifth and extended his on-base streak to a team-high 18 games.

UP NEXT: RHP Logan Tabeling (2-0, 2.16) will start for the Quakes vs. RHP Jefferson Jean (2-1, 3.16) for the Ports on Friday night. The first 1,000 fans through the gate Friday night will receive a Stockton Thunder themed hockey jersey presented By JB Heating and Air.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].







California League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.