Grizzlies' Missed Chances Cost in 2-0 Loss to Giants

May 24, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The chances piled up late, but the Fresno Grizzlies (18-25) couldn't break through in a 2-0 loss to the San Jose Giants (24-19) Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies left eight runners on, including the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the 7th, and couldn't break through against the San Jose bullpen.

San Jose threatened from the start of the game, but the Grizzlies defense came up with a pair of clutch plays in the first.

Blake Wright cut down a run at the plate when Carlos Gutierrez tried to score from third on a groundball to third base but couldn't beat the tag by Alan Espinal.

Dakota Jordan reached out that fielder's choice but was caught stealing for the first time in 16 attempts by Espinal to end the inning.

San Jose did break through against Fresno's starter Jackson Cox in the third. Jose Ramos reached on fielder's choice and stole second with two outs. Gutierrez singled him in.

San Jose added an unearned run in the fifth when reliever Ismael Luciano couldn't field a comebacker, that loaded the bases but would have helped him escape the inning.

Instead, Jordan hit a sharp groundball to deep short that Kelvin Hidalgo knocked down but couldn't make a play on, doubling San Jose's lead to 2-0.

The Grizzlies had traffic on the bases throughout the night, but the best chance came in the 7th when they loaded the bases with two outs.

Nolan Clifford appeared to foul the ball off his foot, but it was ruled a fair ball and the first basemen Zander Darby stepped on the base to end the threat.

Fresno's bullpen was almost as stingy as San Jose, but the unearned run was the only blemish on Ismael Luciano's 4 innings of relief.

Nathan Blasick kept San Jose quiet in the 8th and 9th innings, but Fresno couldn't flip the score.

The Grizzlies and Giants continue the series at Chukchansi Park at Saturday night at 6:50pm. Lefty Greg Farone is slated to throw for the Giants against the Grizzlies' Lebarron Johnson Jr.

Saturday is Christian Fellowship Night at the ballpark and there is a Drone Show following the game.

