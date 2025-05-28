Despite a Pair of Homers, Grizzlies Drop Series Opener in Extras

Despite battling back to force extra-innings with a pair of home runs, the Fresno Grizzlies (19-27) fell 4-3 in 11 innings to the Visalia Rawhide (22-24) Tuesday evening at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Rawhide opened the game with a pair of hits that produced a run as Slade Caldwell drove in Adrian Rodriguez to make the score 1-0.

Visalia doubled the lead with three straight hits to start the second, loading the bases, before Adrian De Leon's groundout scored Alberto Barriga, giving the Rawhide a 2-0 lead.

The Grizzlies broke through with a mammoth home run by Robert Calaz to start the bottom of the fourth. Calaz crushed the ball 436 feet with a ball that exited his bat at 111mph.

The Rawhide got the run right back in the fifth, however, as a leadoff double by Rodriguez and a single by Caldwell reset the margin to two runs at 3-1.

The one run was all that Fresno got against Visalia's Adonys Perez as the Rawhide starter limited the Grizzlies to three hits in five innings.

Everett Catlett matched Perez's five-innings but was tagged with two earned runs while striking out five.

Neither starter surrendered a walk.

Fisher Jameson and Brady Hill each worked scoreless innings of relief of Catlett for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies breakthrough came against Jonatan Bernal in his second inning of relief.

After Derek Bernard singled, Blake Wright delivered his first homer of the year over the fence in left field to tie the game at three.

Fidel Ulloa quieted the Rawhide offense over two innings.

But neither team could break the tie in the 10th, with each team getting a runner to third, but failing to score.

Wright threw out Abdias De La Cruz at the plate on a soft grounder, keeping the game even at 3-3.

The Grizzlies advanced Yeiker Reyes to third but couldn't score him in the tenth.

After Yerald Nin broke the tie with a bases-loaded single against Nathan Blasick in the 11th, the Grizzlies moved Kelvin Hidalgo to third, but stranded him there to end the game.

The series continues Wednesday night against the Visalia Rawhide as the Fresno Grizzlies are slated to throw right-hander Bryan Mena (1-4, 8.50 ERA) against righty Mervin Fell (1-1, 11.32 ERA) with the first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park.

The game will also be broadcast on 1430 AM ESPN Fresno with the Chukchansi Gold Pre-Game Show beginning at 6:35pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







