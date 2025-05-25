Grizzlies Drop Series Finale against Giants

A two-run fourth inning for the visitors proved too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss for the Fresno Grizzlies (19-26) against the San Jose Giants (25-20) Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Both starting pitchers were excellent out of the gate.

Marcos Herrera retired the side in order and Gerelmi Maldonado worked around a pair of free passes thanks to his defense.

Both teams left opportunities on the bases in the second and Herrera used a double play in the third to keep the game scoreless.

San Jose broke through in the fourth as the Giants put two guys on with one out before a soft single from Robert Hipwell and a sacrifice fly from Juan Perez scored a pair of runs.

The Grizzlies scored against San Jose reliever Tyler Switalski in the fifth when Kelvin Hidalgo drove a double into the left field corner, scoring Yeiker Reyes from first.

Fisher Jameson and Luke Jewett each threw two scoreless innings of relief to keep it a one run game.

But that would be all the Grizzlies pushed across against Switalski as the left hander worked six innings of relief and only surrendered the one run.

Fresno's best chance came with a two-out rally in the bottom of the 8th when Jacob Hinderleider extended his hitting streak on a bouncing ball up the middle with two outs and Derek Bernard drew a walk.

Kevin Fitzer hit a ball on the screws, but it went directly to the third basemen Elian Rayo, who stepped on the base to end the inning.

Switalski came out for the ninth as well and shut down the Grizzlies in the ninth.

The Grizzlies continue their longest homestand of the season when they open up a six-game series on Tuesday night against the Visalia Rawhide at 6:50pm.

