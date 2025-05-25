Rawhide Fall to Storm in Pitchers' Duel

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (21-24) still wins the series four games to two over Lake Elsinore (19-26).

The Rawhides' pitching was excellent in defeat. Erick Reynoso allowed just four hits and two runs in a 3.1 inning start with two strikeouts.

Grayson Hitt tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in relief allowing just two base runners and totaling three strikeouts.

Jake Fitzgibbons and Jojo Gonzalez each worked a scoreless frame.

The Storm scored their two runs in the fourth inning off three hits and a walk. Visalia plated one run in the fifth with Adrian De Leon scoring on a fielders' choice.

Slade Caldwell totaled two hits for a second consecutive game including a sixth inning double. He finished with seven hits in four games on the week and leads the California League with a .482 on-base percentage.

Visalia starts another edition of the south valley rivalry series against the Fresno Grizzlies starting Tuesday at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno with a 6:50 PM first pitch. A radio broadcast will be available for free all series long on the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide return home starting Tuesday June 3rd to face the Inland Empire 66ers in a six game series. Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays.







