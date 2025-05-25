Offensive Erupts to Back Johnson Jr. on Saturday Night

May 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

An offensive outburst helped the Fresno Grizzlies (19-25) break through and back a strong start from Lebarron Johnson Jr. on their way to a 10-4 win over the San Jose Giants (24-20) Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Johnson Jr. worked through traffic in each of the first three innings to leave eight Giants on base and key the Fresno offense for success.

The Grizzlies had already jumped on the board in the second as Alan Espinal legged out a fielder's choice with the bases loaded to prevent a double play and allow Kevin Fitzer to score.

Fresno added to the lead with a two-out rally in third, Jacob Hinderleider raked his second hit of the game and Derek Bernard singled before Fitzer roped a two-run double to left center. Blake Wright flared a single into right to score Fitzer and give Johnson a four-run lead to work with.

The Grizzlies piled on after a walk to Yeiker Reyes and a single by Kelvin Hidalgo chased Giants starter Greg Farone from the game. Derek Bernard legged out a two-run double to right center and the Grizzlies lead 6-0. Fitzer, Espinal and Francisco Garcia all added RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning.

Johnson saved his best inning for the fifth, cutting through the Giants order.

The Grizzlies pushed across what would be their final run in the fifth while Hidalgo singled to start the inning and finally came around on Blake Wright's second RBI of the night.

San Jose broke through on a solo homer in the 7th after Bryson Hammer had already worked a scoreless inning. Hammer would record two more outs before Luke Thelen recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

San Jose pushed across three more runs in the 8th before Fidel Ulloa entered and slowed the rally, ending the inning with a pair of strike outs.

Ulloa used two more Ks to close out the win in the ninth.

The Grizzlies exercised some of the offensive frustration over the past three days by pounding out 16 hits, 14 of which were singles.

Hinderleider extended his hit streak to 17 games and on-base streak to 22 games.

Johnson earned his third win of the season after not allowing an earned run over 5 innings of work. He has not allowed a run against the Giants in 11 innings this season.

Ulloa has not allowed an earned run in the month of May after working 7 games and 11.1 innings. He's 1.88 ERA has dropped nearly two runs in the last month.

The Grizzlies will aim for the split as the series concludes Sunday afternoon with a 1:05pm start at Chukchansi Park. Marcos Herrera will get the ball for Fresno against Gerelmi Maldonado of San Jose.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







