Late Inning Home Runs Doom Rawhide

May 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm hit three home runs in the final two frames to defeat the Visalia Rawhide 7-1 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (21-23) saw their four game win streak snapped but have already secured the series over Lake Elsinore (18-26) by winning the week's first four games.

The Storm hit a go-ahead two run home run in the eighth inning with the game tied at one. They added to the lead with a solo blast and three run homer in the ninth.

Slade Caldwell led the Rawhide with two hits. He drove in Visalia's lone run on an RBI single in the third inning to tie the game at one.

Wilkin Paredes scattered seven hits over five innings and allowed just one run in his start for Visalia.

The Rawhide had an opportunity to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh with the game tied at one but could not score with the bases loaded and no outs.

Modeifi Marte walked to extend his on-base streak to 15 games, the second longest streak of any Rawhide player this year.

The series wraps up with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. The first 200 Tipper's Kids Club will receive a team photo giveaway courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare. Select Rawhide players will be available for autographs with Kids Club members before the game. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club at Guest Services during a game or on the Rawhide's website.

Sunday is also the first Rawhide Readers Day with Valley Children's Healthcare, Family Healthcare Network, How We Roll Ice Cream, Sunkist, Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. All school children who turn in a completed bookmark will receive a hot dog or nachos and a drink. In addition, all children can take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







