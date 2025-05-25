Elkins Leads Quakes to Big Win

May 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - Jaron Elkins had a monster night on Saturday at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, as the Quakes rolled the Stockton Ports by a final of 9-2.

Elkins, who reached base all five times, went 4-for-4 with two home runs, four runs scored, five RBIs, two stolen bases and became the first Quake this year to hit a grand slam.

Elkins led off the game with a solo shot, as the second pitch from Stockton starter Jose Dicochea (3-4) went over the left-field wall for a 1-0 Rancho lead.

In the second, Eduardo Quintero, who finished with three RBIs on the night, picked up a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Elkins smashed his grand slam in the third, his fifth of the year and second of the game, giving Rancho a commanding 8-0 lead.

Quakes' starter Christian Zazueta was dominant over his 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven in the win.

Stockton got a pair of runs in the ninth to spoil the would-be shutout.

The Quakes (30-14) will send Sterling Patick (0-1) to the mound on Sunday, as Rancho will look for a series-split of the six-game set. Stockton will counter with Donny Troconis (3-0) with game time set for 2:09pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







