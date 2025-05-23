Junior Sanchez Pitches Visalia to Shutout of Lake Elsinore

May 23, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Junior Sanchez pitched six shutout innings and the Visalia Rawhide shutout the Lake Elsinore Storm 1-0 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (21-22) clinches the series victory by winning the first four games of the week over Lake Elsinore (17-26).

Sanchez pitched his second quality start of the season and earned his first win of his Rawhide career with six dominant innings. He allowed just five baserunners on two hits and three walks while totaling three strikeouts. The 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic retired the first seven batters of the game.

The Rawhide scratched across the lone run of the night in the second inning. Four Visalia batters reached in a row with two outs. Adrian De Leon walked followed by a Abdias De La Cruz infield single up the middle.

Trent Youngblood then used his speed to beat out a softly hit ball to the Storm second baseman. Juan Corniel followed by working a bases loaded walk to score De Leon.

The Rawhide bullpen closed out the victory. Dawson Brown pitched a perfect seventh inning. Victor Morales worked a six out save with four strikeouts over the final two frames. The reliever from Mexico earns his second save of the season.

Modeifi Marte singled to extend his on-base streak to 14 games, an active team high.

The Rawhide pitching staff recorded their fifth shutout of the season tied for a Cal League best. The team's combined 13 saves lead the league.

The series continues on a Stars and Stripes Saturday with Military Appreciation Night. The first 500 fans will receive a Rawhide hooded tee courtesy of Toyota. As part of Military Appreciation Day all active, retired and reserve members of the US Military can receive free tickets thanks to The Equity Group. Military members can show their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health. The Rawhide will celebrate military members throughout the night at the ballpark.

Fans can also enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch.







