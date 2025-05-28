Visalia Wins Thriller in 11 Innings over Fresno

May 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Yerald Nin hit a two out go-ahead RBI single in the eleventh inning and the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 4-3 on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Ballpark.

Slade Caldwell added three hits for Visalia (22-24) helping the team win the series opener of the six game series over Fresno (19-27). The Rawhide are now 6-1 versus the Grizzlies this season.

Nin came up in the eleventh with the bases loaded and two outs. He sliced a ball into left field scoring the game winning run of Caldwell from third.

Victor Morales earned the win tossing two perfect innings in the tenth and eleventh preventing the designated runner placed at second base from scoring in both frames.

Caldwell totaled a multi-hit night for a third consecutive game including an RBI single in the first inning to open the game's scoring.

Adonys Perez was excellent in his first start of the year tossing five innings with just four baserunners allowed on one run. He totaled four strikeouts and exited the game with a Rawhide lead.

Visalia added a run in the second inning courtesy of three singles. Adrian De Leon then drove in Alberto Barriga on a RBI groundout.

Adrian Rodriquez totaled a two hit and two run game from the leadoff position. He doubled to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a Yassel Soler sacrifice fly.

Fresno tied the game at three with a two run home run in the seventh inning.

Visalia and Fresno continue the series on Wednesday at Chukchansi Park with a 6:50 PM first pitch. A radio broadcast is available to listen for free all series long on the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide return home starting Tuesday June 3rd to face the Inland Empire 66ers in a six game series. Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.