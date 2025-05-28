Quakes Surge Past Nuts 11-5 in Series Opener Showdown of Division Leaders

May 28, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes flexed their offensive firepower Tuesday night, opening their six-game series against the Modesto Nuts with a decisive 11-5 victory at John Thurman Field. In a battle between the top teams in the California League, the Quakes broke the game open early and never looked back, improving to 31-15 on the season while tightening their grip on first place in the CAL South.

The Quakes wasted no time jumping on Modesto starter Harold Melenge, scoring eight runs over the first three innings. Leadoff man CF Eduardo Quintero led the charge, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored, and a walk, while DH Roger Lasso added three hits and an RBI of his own. C Gio Cueto was aboard five times in the ballgame, 3 singles and two walks, as Rancho pounded out 14 hits as a team and went 7-for-20 with runners in scoring position, constantly applying pressure on the Nuts' pitching staff and capitalizing on two early errors.

On the mound, Rancho used a committee approach, with reliever Myles Caba (3-0) earning the win after tossing 1.1 innings of one-run ball in the middle frames. Starter Hyun-Seok Jang struck out seven over four innings before giving way to the bullpen, which combined to hold Modesto scoreless over the final two innings. Despite a two-run homer from RF Ryan Picollo and a pair of RBIs by CF Carlos Jimenez, the Nuts couldn't keep pace, managing just five hits on the night.

With the win, Rancho Cucamonga extends its lead atop the CAL South to 9 games, while Modesto (28-18) sees its grip on the CAL North tighten as they have a two-game lead over San Jose. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night, where the Nuts will look to bounce back and even the series against a Quakes team firing on all cylinders.







