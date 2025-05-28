Get to Know Curtis Washington Jr.

Since the 2023 season, there has been a particular player roaming the outfield at John Thurman Field tracking down every flyball. Curtis Washington Jr. has become a fan-favorite of the Modesto Nuts fanbase not just for his play but his personality as well.

Curtis just loves to spread joy to everyone around him including his teammates. "I want to make sure that everyone knows whenever we come to this ballpark, that not everyone growing up with the same dreams as us has this opportunity. So, I just want everybody, including myself, to take it in and be grateful for the moment."

Drafted in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners, Washington has spent time throughout all levels of the minor leagues but has primarily been with the Modesto Nuts since 2023. During his tenure with Modesto, he has had up and down production at the plate but his main tool is his defense and speed that he continues to show off to this day.

Growing up, he idolized switch-hitting Atlanta Braves Hall-of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones.

Washington Jr. tried putting switch hitting to the test, but he struggled at the plate hitting only .201 in 57 games with only three extra base hits during the 2023 season.

On August 3rd of that year he was placed on the Developmental List and didn't play the rest of the season. The Nuts went on to win the Championship.

Baseball is a game of failure, and Washington Jr. wasn't going to let a set back hold him back. He had to make a decision to become purely a right-handed hitter and it has proven to be successful.

"I made the decision myself... I need to continue to stick to what I have been doing my whole career from the right side. That is where I feel most competitive, and that's when I can get on base," Washington Jr. said.

It took time for Washington Jr. to adjust as he hit .225 in 44 games with the Nuts in 2024. Playing in a platoon role for the Nuts, Washington Jr. was used for his best asset: speed and defense.

This time around, he had an impact in the Nuts winning their back-to-back championship. He hit .333 in four of the five playoff games and this time, ran to the pitchers mound as the final out was recorded not from the dugout, but from his spot he has come to call his own at John Thurman Field; center field.

Being a back-to-back champion is a feat not many get to achieve and Washington Jr. holds dear. But there is another milestone Washington will always remember; his first career professional home run.

"I touched first base and started pointing to the bullpen. It was like a dream come true. First professional home run. I'll never forget it. Especially like it happened."

How did it happen? Extra motivation? It was what Curtis likes to call "Trust the Process".

The day before the game on August 11, 2024 he asked to change his walk-up song to a song very special and dear to him, his own song. During his first at-bat of this game, on a 2-1 count, Washington Jr. took a mighty swing and launched the ball over the left field fence for his first career home run.

"I'm hearing it for the first time walking up to the plate, you, know, that gave me a little motivation," Curtis said of his reaction to hearing his own song being played for the first time across the stadium.

For fans that don't know, Curtis Washington Jr. has his own song called "MODESTO" that he recorded in spring training of the 2023 season when he found out he was being added to the Modesto Nuts roster.

"I went to the studio that same night and sent the beat I wanted to the producer, and he was like 'let's do it.'"

When the Nuts win, it's the first song played around the clubhouse and the production team has adopted the same idea and plays "MODESTO" across the stadium at John Thurman Field when the Nuts win.

Fans, can listen to the song on all platforms with the link to spotify below:

https://open.spotify.com/track/39a2mn1y2aPhHuH0RNibsM?si=1976df6379864b17

Curtis Washington Jr. has already achieved milestones that a few ever get to achieve and the biggest goal; reach the big leagues, is still on his radar.

Striving to improve his skills day in and day out, there is one player he looks up to: Seattle Mariners center fielder, Julio Rodriguez.

"He's a dog. He's an outfielder and I just like the way he plays the game. He is energetic as well and obviously we are in the same organization and I actually got to play with him this past spring training."

Entering the 2025 season, there were many questions about Curtis Washington Jr. He can catch and he can run, but can he hit?

He has quickly put a stop to all those questions as he has entered the 2025 season red hot and hasn't stopped.

As of May 27, Washington has played in 38 games is first in the California League with a .359 batting average and third in the league with a .972 OPS.

The power that was lacking in the previous two seasons are beginning to grow and blossom. In the previous two seasons, Washington Jr. had only 12 extra base hits (2 HR, 7 2B, 3 3B) in 108 games played.

So far in 38 games in 2025, he has 17 extra base hits (2 HR, 12 2B, 3 3B). He credits his new found success to changing his hitting to purely right-handed as well as his offseason training spot in Mansfield,Texas at Kova Sports.

There he trains with former big leaguers and credits his training to Kova Sports Owner David Lucroy, brother of former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Johnathan Lucroy.

"I call it the 'Thinking Lab', when I'm there, he just makes it challenging for us, and I feel like that prepares me for the game," Washington said of his offseason workouts at Kova Sports. " I don't think, I just react and play and take what I have worked on in the cages with (David Lucroy) in the offseason and bring it out here."

On Friday May 23rd, Curtis Washington Jr. achieved a feat not seen in Modesto in over 10 years; he hit for the cycle. Going 5-6 with a home run, 2 doubles, a triple, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored.

The results have shown this season and it doesn't seem like Curtis Washington Jr. or the Modesto Nuts will be stopping any time soon.

Currently, the Nuts have a 28-18 record and a two-game league in the California League North Division Standings with 20 games to go until a first-half winner is decided.







