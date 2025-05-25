Stockton Takes Series over Quakes with 10-3 Win in Finale

May 25, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas won their second series against the team with the top record in the California League in Rancho Cucamonga, taking this week's series 4-2 and finishing the season series tied at 9-9 with the Quakes.

The Quakes (30-15) got a run in the first on a sac fly off starter Donny Tronconis to take an early 1-0 lead, but that would be all the Ports starter would allow over five strong innings to improve to 4-0.

The Cheladas/Ports (23-22) would break through in the third and lead the rest of the way. Stockton tied it at 1-1 when Davis Diaz doubled (9) in to left to score Carlos Pacheco who was aggressive on the bases all game. An RBI ground out from C.J. Pittaro would score Gunner Gouldsmith, and the Quakes second baseman would drop a pop up in shallow right field to score Diaz to complete a three- run inning.

Stockton would take control of the game in the fourth, when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored six times. It started with a sac fly by Gouldsmith to score Diaz and ended with a three-run homer (4) by Jared Sprague-Lott and the Cheladas were up 9-1 when the dust had settled on the inning.

Blake Hammond pitched two shutout innings in relief before right fielder Luis Freitez hit his first home run as a member of the Ports to go along with his spectacular defense on the day and put Stockton ahead 10-1. The Quakes got a pair of runs off reliever Brayan Restituyo in the eighth, but Aidan Layton closed the door on that rally and closed out the game to seal the win for the Cheladas.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Myles Naylor extended his on-base streak to 21 games and Diaz has a 16- game on base streak to go along with a four-game hit streak. Troconis continues to lead the league in ERA (1.33), WHIP (0.76), and batting average against (.135) over 40.2 innings, and his four wins are second in the league. Stockton has now evened up their record as the Cheladas at 2-2.

UP NEXT: The Ports begin a six-game series in Lake Elsinore, Calif. from May 27 to June 1.







California League Stories from May 25, 2025

