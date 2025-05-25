Ports Take Four of Six from Rancho

Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports finished off their regular-season series over Rancho with another win at Banner Island Ballpark, as the Quakes dropped a 10-3 decision on Sunday afternoon.

The Ports took the lead for good in the third and never looked back, as they handed Rancho just their second series loss of the year, both coming in Stockton.

Rancho starter Sterling Patick was spotted a 1-0 lead in the first, when Eduardo Quintero singled and eventually scored on a Samuel Munoz sac fly. That lead lasted until the third, as the Ports scored three times against Patick (0-2) and never looked back.

Leading 3-1 in the fourth, the Ports jumped on Jholbran Herder, scoring six times, including a three-run homer from Jared Sprague-Lott (4), making it 9-1.

Angel Diaz (1) later homered for Rancho, providing them with a late spark in the eighth.

Stockton starter Donny Troconis (4-0) fired five innings of one-run ball for the win.

The Quakes (30-15) still lead the South Division by nine full games, with just 21 games to play in the first half. On Tuesday, the Quakes will continue their 12-game road trip, opening a six-game series at John Thurman Field in Modesto. Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) takes on Modesto's Harold Melange in Tuesday's opener at 6:40pm.

The Quakes will finally return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 3rd, taking on the San Jose Giants in a six-game series. Tuesday the third will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to score a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







