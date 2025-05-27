Fresno Tacos 10-Year Anniversary, Celebrity Appearance, and Candy Craze Highlight Exciting Series

May 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are set for another unforgettable series at Chukchansi Park, hosting the Visalia Rawhide from Tuesday, May 27 through Sunday, June 1. Fans will enjoy iconic celebrations, special celebrity appearances, and family-friendly fun all week long.

Series Highlights:

Friday, May 30 - 10-Year Fresno Tacos Celebration & Replica Jersey Giveaway

Celebrate 10 delicious years of the Fresno Tacos, presented by Premier Valley Bank. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will score a replica Fresno Tacos jersey, courtesy of Toyota. Stick around after the game for an exciting Friday Night Fireworks show, also sponsored by Toyota.

Saturday, May 31 - Fresno Grizzlies Paper Company Night with Kate Flannery

Experience the hilarious spirit of "The Office" at Fresno Grizzlies Paper Company Night. Fans will enjoy an exclusive appearance by actress Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith on the iconic show. It's a must-see event for every fan of Dunder Mifflin and baseball alike!

Sunday, June 1 - Candy Craze

End the series on a sweet note with Candy Craze, a deliciously delightful day at the ballpark featuring candy-themed festivities perfect for all ages. Don't miss this sugary spectacle packed with tasty treats and family fun.

Tickets for this series and all 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games can be purchased at

FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. For season ticket information, please call 559-320-HITS (4487).







California League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.