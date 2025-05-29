Mena, Bullpen Shut out Rawhide Wednesday Night

May 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







A stifling pitching performance equated to the first home shutout of the season as Bryan Mena led the Fresno Grizzlies (20-27) to 3-0 victory over the Visalia Rawhide (22-25) Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

Mena kept the Rawhide silent for 5.2 innings using great efficiency through the first five innings. He picked up his final two strikeouts in the 6th before ceding the game to the bullpen.

The Grizzlies had already earned him a lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on Visalia's inefficiencies out of the bullpen.

Mervin Fell kept the Grizzlies quiet for the first four innings but ended his outing there.

Eric Dominguez hit Juan Castillo with a pitch to start the inning and Yeiker Reyes singled. Tommy Hopfe and Kelvin Hidalgo both walked to force in the first run and Jacob Hinderleider delivered a sacrifice fly to take a 2-0 lead.

The Grizzlies singled with the first three batters of the sixth as Kevin Fitzer, Blake Wright and Juan Castillo loaded the bases. Hopfe delivered a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 3-0.

The Fresno bullpen took over from there as Luke Jewett, who came on to get Mena out of the sixth, worked a scoreless seventh as well.

Bryson Hammer locked down the eighth with a pair of strikeouts and Tyler Hampu converted his first save behind a scoreless ninth.

After being the bright spot in many tough games over the last three weeks, Hinderleider's hit streak came to an end at 19 games, tying the longest streak in the California League this season. He did produce a sacrifice fly that provided a key insurance run in the win.

The pitching was excellent for Fresno all night as the four relievers combined to shutout an opponent for the second time this season, the first coming in Lake Elsinore two weeks ago.

The Grizzlies will aim to continue their momentum on the homestand against the Rawhide Thursday night with Ismael Luciano slated to pitch for Fresno against Visalia's Lorenzo Encarnacion.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm and fans can enjoy the 1v1 Food Truck Throwdowns in partnership with Fresno Street Eats! With Fresno Tacos night for Friday, the appetizer will be a birria competition between Archie's Birria y Tacos and Taqueria Jaliscience Thursday night. Fans can sample both and pick their winner to see which Birria is best.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







California League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.