Four-Hit Night for Leary Leads to 6-4 Stockton Win

May 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Ports (24-23) wasted no time ending their scoreless streak on Wednesday night en route to a 6-4 win over the Storm (20-27), jumping out to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning and never relinquishing their lead.

Davis Diaz walked to start the game followed by a base hit from C.J. Pittaro, before Jared Sprague-Lott laid down a bunt that died perfectly up the third base line to load the bases. That was followed by a base hit up the middle by Carlos Franco for an early 1-0 Stockton lead.

Myles Naylor hit a ground ball to third and the third baseman stepped on the bag to get the force out there, but his throw home hit Pittaro in the back while he was in the baseline to put the Ports up 2-0. Cameron Leary ripped a ball into right 100 MPH off the bat for his first of three doubles on the night and drove in Franco to cap the three-run rally.

Lake Elsinore would get one back in the fourth, but Stockton reclaimed their three-run lead on a bases-loaded walk by Diaz for a 4-1 advantage. Leary drove in two more runs on his second double of the game to score Franco and Naylor to extend the Ports lead to 6-1.

The bottom of the Storm order struck again for a pair of runs in the seventh to cut it to 6-3. They'd get one in the ninth after Felix Castro airmailed a throw to first on a tapper out in front of the mound and a double into left center Kavares Tears cut it to 6-4.

But Castro was solid otherwise out of the pen, pitching a 1-2-3 eighth before closing out the game with a strikeout for his first professional save. Sam Stuhr got his first win as a pro after allowing two runs in three innings of relief. Starter Tzu-Chen Sha was very effective in his first start since May 6 after dealing with a stiff neck, allowing just an unearned run in four innings of work with four hits, two walks, and three punchouts.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Sprague-Lott extended his on-base streak up to 12 games with his bunt single and a walk. The Ports infielder is second in the league in walks with 41. Leary had a single to go along with his three doubles for his first four-hit game as a pro. Stockton is now 20-6 when they score first, 21-5 when they score five or more runs, and 16-4 when they out hit their opponents.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch, with LHP Boston Bateman (2-3, 4.45) going for Lake Elsinore versus LHP Wei-En Lin (1-2, 3.58) for Stockton.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch, with LHP Boston Bateman (2-3, 4.45) going for Lake Elsinore versus LHP Wei-En Lin (1-2, 3.58) for Stockton.







