Fresno Walks-Off Visalia

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies scored two runs in the ninth to walk-off the Visalia Rawhide 4-3 on Thursday night at Chukchansi Ballpark.

Visalia (22-26) got a quality start from Lorenzo Encarnacion who tossed six innings allowing just two runs against Fresno (21-27).

Fresno led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and the lead off runner advanced on a groundout. A two out double down the line tied the game and a base hit up the middle won the game for the Grizzlies.

Encarnacion earned his second straight quality start allowing just five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He retired 10 batters in a row in a stretch from the second to fifth inning.

Juan Corniel led Visalia's offense with two hits, a run and an RBI. He singled to lead off the third and scored on a Yassel Soler sacrifice fly.

Visalia extended their lead with two more runs in the fourth as five consecutive batters reached base all with two outs. Corniel hit an RBI single and Slade Caldwell added an RBI knock to give the Rawhide a 3-0 lead.

The Grizzlies scored twice in the sixth inning to trim the deficit before the ninth inning walk-off.

Rocco Reid tossed two perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts over the seventh and eighth frames.

Alberto Barriga added a two hit night as eight of nine Rawhide batters reached base.

