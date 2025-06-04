Free Pass to Eighth-Inning Rally for Fresno Leads to 10-6 Loss

June 4, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - A five-run eighth inning for Fresno turned a tied game into a 10-6 win for the Grizzlies, as the Ports dropped game one of the six game series Tuesday night.

The Ports (24-28) came back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game at 5-5 with a four-run fifth but let the game walk away from them in the eighth. Riley Huge walked the first three batters he faced before hitting the next to put Fresno (24-28) ahead 6-5.

A double off Huge and a single and a sac fly off Brayan Restituyo put the Grizzlies up 10-5 after sending nine batters to the plate. Stockton got one run back in the ninth on an RBI single from C.J. Pittaro but left two aboard when Cameron Leary drove a ball out to the wall in right.

Stockton erased their first four-run deficit with an RBI groundout from Pittaro, and a broken-bat base hit for Myles Naylor into left that scored a pair. An error on a throw to third after Dylan Fien's scond hit in his Ports' debut scored Naylor to tie the game up at five apiece.

The Grizzlies committed a season-high five errors but overcame the miscues with their offense by racking up 13 hits. The Ports had 11 hits of their own and played a solid game defensively but went 4 for 14 with runners in scoring position compared to the 6 for 11 for Fresno in those situations.

Ali Camarillo returned from the IL after being out since April 27 with a quad strain and had two hits and a run scored. Fien made his debut after Davis Diaz was called up to High-A Lansing, and the seventh-round pick in last year's draft had two hits and a walk.

UP NEXT: It will be another 7:05 first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark, with Fresno's Fisher Jameson (1-0, 2.23) going up against Stockton's Tzu-Chen Sha (2-2, 2.73) on a Silver Slugger night.

