Catlett, Grizzlies Shutdown Rawhide for Series Victory

June 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Behind their most dominant outing from a starter this season, the Fresno Grizzlies (23-28) shutout the Visalia Rawhide (23-28) 2-0 to win the series Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Everett Catlett delivered the longest start by a Grizzlies pitcher this season, scattering two hits and a walk over seven innings while the Grizzlies offense took advantage of their opportunities.

After a dominating month of May on the mound, the Grizzlies pitchers couldn't start any sharper than the outing from Catlett, which put them in position to grab their third series victory in their last four chances.

Fresno scored without the benefit of a hit in the second. Capitalizing on a pair of walks to Felix Tena and Jimmy Obertop, with an error on a failed pickoff moving them both into scoring position, Alan Espinal lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score the game's first run.

Catlett surrendered just one hit through the first four innings and struck out five of seven batters from the end of the 2nd through the 4th innings as the Grizzlies grabbed the lead.

Fresno grabbed one more run after reliever Grayson Hitt plunked Kevin Fitzer to begin the fourth. Felix Tena doubled him in and doubled the Grizzlies lead to 2-0.

Catlett struck out two more in the fifth after a leadoff walk and retired the final nine batters he faced to carry the 2-0 lead into the 7th.

Fidel Ulloa then worked around one hit in the eighth to extend his scoreless streak to eight consecutive outings. He has not allowed an earned run since April 27th in over 15.1 innings.

Nathan Blasick locked down the ninth, setting down Visalia in order, for his league leading 9th save of the season.

Visalia managed just four base runners in the ballgame.

Fitzer and Tena both paced the Grizzlies offense with multi-hit games while Tena and Espinal both provided the extra-base punch with doubles.

The Grizzlies shutout Visalia twice in the six-game series and surrendered just four total runs in their four wins against the Rawhide.

The win improves Fresno to 30-6 all-time against Visalia at Chukchansi Park.

It also helps the Grizzlies finish the homestand at 6-6 as they head out of town for a week.

The Grizzlies hit the road for a six-game series against the Stockton Ports (Athletics Affiliate) beginning Tuesday night at 7:05pm from banner Island Ballpark.

The Grizzlies hit the road for a six-game series against the Stockton Ports (Athletics Affiliate) beginning Tuesday night at 7:05pm from banner Island Ballpark.







