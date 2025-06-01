Diosfran Cabeza, Wilkin Paredes Power Rawhide Rout of Grizzlies

June 1, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - Diosfran Cabeza finished a triple shy of the cycle and Wilkin Paredes pitched a quality outing as the Visalia Rawhide routed the Fresno Grizzlies 13-2 on Saturday night at Chukchansi Ballpark.

Visalia (23-27) can secure a split of the road series against Fresno (22-28) in the Sunday series finale.

The Rawhide scored their most runs in any game this season by scoring in six innings including three different frames with three runs. Visalia totaled 14 hits with seven batters receiving a hit.

Cabeza launched a solo home run in the second inning to right field- his first homer with the Rawhide and first long ball since 2023. He added a double off the left field wall in the seventh and came around to score before finishing his day with a single in the eighth.

Starter Wilkin Paredes was excellent on the mound tossing 6.2 innings with five strikeouts. He allowed just five hits and two walks and earned his third win of the season. Paredes totaled a team best fourth quality start of the year.

Visalia plated two runs in the first inning with Trent Youngblood knocking in the first run of the game on an RBI single as part of a two hit day.

Three runs in the fourth inning broke the game open for the Rawhide. Five straight batters reached with two outs led by a Modeifi Marte two RBI double.

Slade Caldwell added a two hit night headlined by a two RBI double in the sixth inning. Adrian Rodriguez capped the scoring in the eighth with his first Rawhide home run.

Braden Quinn tossed 1.1 innings without allowing a baserunner and Eric Dominguez pitched a perfect ninth to secure victory.

Juan Corniel reached four times on the night with two singles, two walks and scored three times.

The Rawhide's 23 wins in the first 50 games of the season is the organization's best 50 game start to a year since 2019.

Visalia and Fresno wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park with a 1:05 PM first pitch. A radio broadcast is available to listen for free on the Rawhide's website.

The Rawhide return home starting Tuesday June 3rd to face the Inland Empire 66ers in a six game series. Tickets can be purchased on the Rawhide's website or at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.