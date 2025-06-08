Stockton Takes Series Versus Fresno with 6-3 Victory in Finale

STOCKTON, Calif. - It was another Sunday victory for Stockton (28-29) as the Cheladas, as they defeated Fresno 6-3 to win the series against the Grizzlies (25-32).

The Cheladas got on the board first when Cameron Leary ripped a two-RBI double (11) down the right field line to score Jesus Fernandez and Luis Freitez in the third inning for a 2-0 lead.

They would tack on four more in the fourth, as Fernandez got the big inning started with a sac fly to score Myles Naylor to go up 3-0. Freitez followed that up with a two-run, 367-foot homer (2) to left scoring Tommy Takayoshi for a 5-0 Stockton advantage. Leary delivered again with a base hit to right to plate Ali Camarillo who doubled right after the home run to put the Cheladas ahead 6-0.

Sam Stuhr threw four shutout innings allowing three hits and just one walk with five strikeouts on the way to collecting his second win of the season, after rehabbing Major Leaguer Brady Basso opened the game with a scoreless first.

Alejandro Manzano allowed one run over two innings, and though Riley Huge and Blake Hammond each allowed a run, they both struck out the final two batters they faced to keep Fresno from ever making it any closer.

Stockton now leads the season series against Fresno 5-4 with their next matchup coming June 24-29 in Fresno. The Ports have 4-4-2 record in series this year. The win was Stockton's third-straight Sunday victory as the Cheladas.

UP NEXT: The Ports will begin a six-game series in San Jose to take on the first-place Giants from June 10-15, starting with a 6:30 PM first pitch this Tuesday.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].







