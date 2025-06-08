Nuts Ride Christian Little's Gem to 7-1 Win Over Storm

June 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts turned in one of their most complete performances of the season Friday night, cruising to a 7-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at John Thurman Field. The victory pushed Modesto to 33-23 on the year and gave them back-to-back wins in the series. Right-hander Christian Little stole the spotlight, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, striking out six, and walking two to earn his first win of the season.

Little was dominant from the outset, retiring nine of the first ten batters he faced. He stayed in command throughout, scattering two baserunners over his final three frames and avoiding trouble despite a defensive error. The former LSU standout mixed his pitches well and leaned on his fastball-slider combo to keep the Storm off balance all night.

Modesto's offense steadily built its lead, starting with a run in the third before erupting for six more across the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings. Carter Dorighi led the way with a 3-for-3 night, including an RBI and two stolen bases. Ricardo Cova drove in two with a clutch two-out single in the sixth, and Carlos Jimenez doubled in a run as part of a 12-hit outburst. Seven different Nuts reached base safely, with Curtis Washington Jr. collecting three hits and swiping a bag.

The bullpen held the line behind Little, with Andrew Carson, Pedro Da Costa Lemos, and Adrian Quintana combining for three solid innings to close it out. The Storm spoiled the shutout with a run in the ninth, but it was far too little, too late. Lake Elsinore dropped to 27-29 with the loss, while Modesto stayed hot in their push up the CAL North standings.

