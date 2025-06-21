Diaz Homers Twice, Quakes Win Again

California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Angel Diaz enjoyed a career-night, as the Quakes won their season-best ninth straight win overall, thanks to Friday's 10-7 win over the reeling Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field.

Diaz, who had three RBIs in his only other game this week, smashed two homers and drove in five, giving him eight RBIs in just two games this series, as the Quakes opened the second half with a victory over the Storm, who've now dropped seven straight.

Diaz's first blast gave the Quakes the lead for good, as his second homer of the year snapped a 5-5 tie and made it 8-5 off Storm reliever Ruben Salinas (0-3).

Diaz struck again in the very next inning, as he took Johan Moreno deep to make it 10-5 for his third homer of the year.

The Storm got a couple back and threatened in both the sixth and seventh, but ultimately came up short.

Shawn Oduber fired 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, while Connor Godwin tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his first pro save.

Rancho starter Aidan Foeller (3-2) got the win and hung tough over five innings of work, allowing six runs on seven hits.

Eduardo Quintero led off the first inning with his league-leading 12th homer, finishing the night wit two hits and two RBIs.

The Quakes (1-0, 42-25) will send lefty Jakob Wright (0-0) to the mound on Saturday, with the Storm countering with Abraham Parra (1-2) at 6:30pm.

On Saturday, fans will enjoy post-game Fireworks, thanks to LaRocque Better Roofs. The Helpful Honda Street Team will also be on hand at LoanMart Field! Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







