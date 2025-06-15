Rancho Rallies in Ninth for Win over 66ers

June 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - Three runs with two outs in the ninth is what it took for the Quakes to extend their winning streak on Sunday afternoon, as Rancho defeated Inland Empire by a final of 4-2 at San Manuel Stadium.

Eduardo Guerrero's RBI double tied the game with two outs in the ninth, giving Jaron Elkins an opportunity to give them the lead, as he followed with the game-winning hit to give Rancho a fifth straight win overall and five of six in the series.

Trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Andre Sanchez hit Roger Lasso with a pitch to put the tying run on base. After a strikeout of Jackson Nicklaus for the second out, Victor Rodrigues fought off a Sanchez pitch to right field for a base hit. With two outs and two aboard, Guerrero delivered a game-tying double, plating Lasso to make it 2-2.

Sadiel Baro entered the game for Sanchez (0-6) and couldn't hold the tie score, as Elkins ripped his first pitch to left field, scoring Rodrigues to give Rancho a 3-2 lead. Baro later unloaded a wild pitch, scoring Guerrero to give Rancho some insurance at 4-2.

Connor Godwin (1-2), who retired all three batters he faced in the eighth, did the same in the ninth, as he picked up his first career-win by sitting down all six hitters over two perfect innings.

The Quakes (38-25) will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, as they'll send Logan Tabeling (4-1) to the mound against Lake Elsinore's Will Varmette at 6:35pm.

Tuesday the 17th will be Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, with fans having the opportunity to score a FREE Club Seat ticket to the game by visiting the website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.