Pitcher's Duel Goes to Giants in Game Two

May 15, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The pitching matchup going into Wednesday night's game suggested a pitcher's duel could be in play at Banner Island Ballpark, and that's exactly how it panned out, with the Giants getting just enough offense to edge the Ports 2-0 in game two of the six-game series.

Donny Troconis delivered five shutout innings for the Ports (16-19), allowing just three hits and two walks with five strikeouts to take a no decision and lower his season ERA to 0.86. San Jose starter Nico Mazza allowed just one hit on a Davis Diaz double and issued no walks with six punchouts in five innings to collect the win after the Giants (20-15) scored in the top of the sixth.

It was the second opposite-field, solo home run in as many days for San Jose shortstop Walker Martin that was the difference in the game. He drove it 382 feet off reliever Blake Hammond to the left of the Ports Bullpen into the Summit Talent Accelerators BBQ Bullpen for a 1-0 Giants lead. They would get one more run in the ninth when Carlos Gutierrez singled home Jean Carlos Sio who walked with one out to go up 2-0.

But Stockton came within a few feet of answering the Giants solo home run with a multi-run base hit of their own in the bottom of the sixth. A Jesus Fernandez single through the right side was followed by a two-out base hit from C.J. Pittaro to put runners at second and third.

Myles Naylor then drove a high fly ball to deep left where outfielder Lisbal Diaz made a leaping grab up against the wall taking away at least a two-run double - and quite possibly a three-run homer - from Naylor to preserve the Giants 1-0 lead at the time.

The Ports put two more on in the seventh with singles from Luis Freitez and Tommy Takayoshi, and two more in the eighth on singles from Pittaro and Naylor. But reliever Charlie McDaniel retired the next two batters in the seventh and got a groundout to short in the eight to end the threats on the way to a four-inning save.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Naylor did extend his on-base streak to 11 games with that single in the eighth. It was just the third time the Ports have been shutout in 2025. It was also only the fourth time they've lost when out hitting their opponents, dropping to 10-4 when that happens.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for another 7:05 first pitch, with RHP Drake George (1-1, 3.20) going for the Giants versus RHP Nathan Dettmer (2-2, 4.44) for the Ports. It will be a Barks and Brews night at the park, as every Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark, fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game while enjoying $1 beers.

