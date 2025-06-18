Stellar Standouts for Grizzlies Undone by 5-Run Visalia Sixth

Despite the first professional homer runs for Kevin Fitzer and Alan Espinal and a career-high nine strikeouts by Everett Catlett, the Fresno Grizzlies (28-37) could not hold on to a four run lead as they dropped an 8-7 decision to the Visalia Rawhide (35-30) Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Grizzlies had a few standout individual performances but Visalia capitalized on a few moments in which the defense was not as sharp to put up two big scoring innings and take the second game of the series.

Fresno scored in the second inning after a leadoff walk to Blake Wright. Derek Bernard doubled on a high fly ball to deep center so Wright only advanced to third when it dropped after waiting to see if the centerfielder would make the catch.

One out later, Kevin Fitzer drilled his first professional homer to straight away right field, a three-run blast to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the series.

Fitzer delivered an RBI single through the right side that scored Derek Bernard in the fourth, pushing the lead to 4-0 before Visalia came to the plate in the inning.

Everett Catlett recorded six strikeouts through the first three innings but a failed pickoff attempt after a leadoff single sparked the Visalia offense. An RBI hit with one out before a double by Abdias De La Cruz got Visalia on the board.

With runners on second and third, Catlett was late covering first on a bobbled groundball to first base and both runners came around to score to pull Visalia within one. He used his eighth strikeout, after starting the inning with a K, to end the inning and preserve the lead.

The Grizzlies added one in the fifth when Tommy Hopfe doubled and went to third on an errant throw. Kelvin Hidalgo cashed him in with a sacrifice fly.

Up 5-3 in the top of the sixth, Alan Espinal crushed his first professional homer down the left field line to reset the Grizzlies lead to 7-3.

But Visalia rallied against Catlett in the 6th, taking advantage of a pop up that dropped on the mound off the bat of Diosfran Cabeza to start the inning. Two more hits would knock Catlett from the game but the Grizzlies held a one run lead with the bases loaded and one out before Adrian Rodriguez cleared them with a three-run double to give Visalia the last runs of the ballgame.

Fresno wouldn't be able to respond against Sandro Santana, who threw two scoreless innings of relief for a hold, or Dawson Brown who tossed a scoreless ninth.

The five run fifth gave a lot to Visalia besides the lead and the eventual win as it assures the Rawhide of at least a series split for just the second time in the all-time series with the Grizzlies. It will give them four cracks at the series victory for what would be the first time in the history of the matchup.

It also undid a stellar outing from Catlett, who set a career high with 9 K's in the no decision and snapped Brady Hill's 11-game scoreless streak.

Kevin Fitzer delivered his 12th multi-hit game of the season and the first 4-RBI game of his career to go with his first professional home run. Espinal's first professional homer highlighted his 1-3 night, he also reached on a HBP.

Blake Wright added a two-hit game for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies and the Rawhide conclude the first half Thursday night with the Fresno turning to Jackson Cox against Visalia's lefty Adonys Perez and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm at Valley Strong Ballpark.

