Season Highs in Runs and Hits for Ports 18-4 Thumping of Fresno

June 26, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - It was the Ports turn to dish out a blow out in game two of the six-game series in Fresno, as Stockton stomped the Grizzlies 18-4 on Wednesday night.

The Ports set season highs in runs and hits in the contest, topping the 13 runs on 16hits they racked up against Modesto on April 22 with their 18 runs and 17 hits tonight.

Nathan Dettmer returned to the Ports after a six-start stint with High-A Lansing and delivered his first quality start as a Stockton Port and second on the season overall. The fifth-round pick in 2023 allowed three runs on 10 hits and no walks with three strikeouts over six innings to improve to 3-2 as a Port.

His offense came out swinging in the first, taking on a hard-throwing right hander Angel Jimenez who was making his Grizzlies debut. Dylan Fien started the hit parade with the first of his four hits in the game with a single to right, followed by a Cameron Leary ground-rule double to right center for the first of his three hits on the night.

Pedro Pineda worked the first of his three walks to load the bases and Carlos Franco singled to right center to put Stockton ahead 2-0. Ali Camarillo singled to right to make it 3-0, and the Ports had chased Jimenez with four hits and two walks on 34 pitches through two-thirds of an inning.

A Fien double, a Leary single, and another Pineda walk loaded the bases again with one out in the second inning. Franco came through for the second-straight at bat with a base hit through the left side to make it 4-0, and a two-out, two-RBI double for Naylor off his counterpart Blake Wright at third base increase the lead to 6-0. Naylor took off for second and intentionally got caught in a run down to allow Franco to score and the Ports were up 7-0 after two innings.

They had two more base-loaded situations in the third inning and racked up another four runs in the frame. Cesar Gonzalez got his first of three walks before a Jared Sprague-Lott single and a walk for C.J. Pittaro loaded the bases. Fien was hit by a pitch to score Gonzalez, and a wild pitch plated Sprague-Lott to make it 9-0. Leary walked to load the bases again and Pineda walked to plate Pittaro before a sac fly from Camarillo scored Fien for an 11-0 advantage through three frames.

A two-RBI single from Fien and an RBI groundout for Leary scored Gonzalez, Sprague-Lott, and Luis Freitez to go up 14-0 in the fourth. Freitez pinch ran for Pittaro after he fouled a ball off his right leg during his full-count plate appearance, and manager Javier Godard played it safe by removing him from the game with the Ports comfortably ahead.

Back-to-Back doubles for Fien and Leary drove in three more in the sixth and Naylor's first triple of the season was followed by a sac fly from Gonzalez in the ninth to fill out the Ports 18-run night.

Though the Grizzlies had 15 hits of their own - 10 off Dettmer - only one went for extra bases in catcher Juan Castillo's fifth-inning double that came around to score. Whereas the Ports had 23 total bases with four doubles and a triple, scoring the season-high in runs without homer. Tucker Novotny and Wilfred Alvarado pitched scoreless innings before Aidan Layton allowed a run in the ninth.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Fien put together his first four-hit, four-run, and two-double game as a Port, and Freitez had his second three-hit game of the season in just three at bats. It was Sprague-Lott's sixth game with three walks and Leary's fourth three-hit contest of the season.

UP NEXT: Game three Thursday is set for a 6:50 PM first pitch with RHP Jackson Cox (0-4, 4.83) going for Fresno against RHP Jefferson Jean (2-3, 4.65) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.







