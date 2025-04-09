Lake Elsinore Storm Lose Home Opener, Drop to 0-4

April 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Lake Elsinore Storm struggled on the road, however, after winning over 60% of their games at home last season, many expected more of what 2024 brought when the team arrived for their first home game of the year. The past did not prove indicative of the future. The Storm fell to the Modesto Nuts by a final score of 8-4.

The game did not start as cataclysmically as it ended. Kash Mayfield had his first professional start after being drafted in the first round by the San Diego Padres in 2024. His playing time was managed, but he was able to strike out six batters in three innings of work. He did not allow a single hit and only walked one batter. The Storm were able to grab a lead when Kasen Wells singled in Colton Vincent in the bottom of the second inning.

Unfortunately, the Storm's pitching did not continue Mayfield's dominance after he exited the game. Johan Moreno came in and immediately gave up a home run to Felnin Celesten. He would go on to give up three total runs in the fourth inning, and the Storm would never get closer than two runs for the rest of the game.

When they were down 5-2, the Storm got on the board again in the fifth inning. Kasen Wells was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and Lamar King Jr., who has an OPS of 1.289 through the first four games, launched a double to centerfield to bring him home. Sean Barnett then hit a single to bring the score to 5-3. He would score the Storm's final two runs after launching a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. This was only the second professional home run of his career.

