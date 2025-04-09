Quakes Handed First Loss of 2025
April 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports halted Rancho's season-opening win streak, as they knocked off the Quakes on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark, 6-2.
In winning their home opener, the Ports handed Rancho their first loss in four games in 2025.
Stockton outfielder Pedro Pineda hit a pair of homers, his second, a tie-breaking two-run shot that gave the Ports the lead for good against Christian Zazueta (0-1).
Rancho's offense had a tough time getting going on Tuesday, as Stockton starter Jose Dicochea (1-0) was solid through five innings. His lone blemish was a solo shot off the bat of Rancho's Eduardo Quintero, his first homer of the year, which temporarily tied the game at 1-1 in the third.
The Quakes (3-1) will look to bounce back on Wednesday, sending Samuel Sanchez (0-0) to the mound in his 2025 debut. Stockton will debut right-hander Blake Hammond (0-0) at 7:05pm.
The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Ports Crank out Three Homers to Win Home Opener - Stockton Ports
- Quakes Handed First Loss of 2025 - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Lake Elsinore Storm Lose Home Opener, Drop to 0-4 - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Messy 5th Costs Grizzlies Series Opener at Inland Empire - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.