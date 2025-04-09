Quakes Handed First Loss of 2025

April 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports halted Rancho's season-opening win streak, as they knocked off the Quakes on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark, 6-2.

In winning their home opener, the Ports handed Rancho their first loss in four games in 2025.

Stockton outfielder Pedro Pineda hit a pair of homers, his second, a tie-breaking two-run shot that gave the Ports the lead for good against Christian Zazueta (0-1).

Rancho's offense had a tough time getting going on Tuesday, as Stockton starter Jose Dicochea (1-0) was solid through five innings. His lone blemish was a solo shot off the bat of Rancho's Eduardo Quintero, his first homer of the year, which temporarily tied the game at 1-1 in the third.

The Quakes (3-1) will look to bounce back on Wednesday, sending Samuel Sanchez (0-0) to the mound in his 2025 debut. Stockton will debut right-hander Blake Hammond (0-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.