Ports Crank out Three Homers to Win Home Opener

April 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A four-run fourth powered the Ports (2-2) to a 6-2 win over Rancho Cucamonga (3-1) in their home opener, behind a two-homer night from Pedro Pineda and five strong innings from Jose Dicochea.

After Dicochea got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second, Pineda led off the bottom of the inning with his first home run of the season. It was a line drive into the Black Oak Casino Resort Back Porch for a 1-0 Stockton lead.

The Quakes answered with a solo home run of their own in the top of the third from Dodgers No. 7 prospect Eduardo Quintero. That would be the only run Dicochea would allow, as he collected the win by allowing just two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Pineda's second home run was a two-run, 424-foot bomb to straight away center off the top of the batter's eye to put the Ports up 3-1. Myles Naylor was hit by the very next pitch before the Quakes went to the bullpen. With two outs, Ali Camarillo launched his first professional home run 409 feet to left field to score Naylor and put Stockton ahead 5-1.

The Ports would take advantage of an error in the fifth when Davis Diaz' second hit of the game scored Cameron Leary for a 6-1 advantage after Leary reached on a dropped pop up at third.

Sam Stuhr made his professional debut by pitching three innings out of the pen, allowing just an unearned run in the sixth before settling in and facing the minimum the next two innings. Tucker Novotny worked the ninth, getting around a one-out double and striking out a pair to close out the win.

The two-homer game was the first of Pineda's career, and his three hits this season are two home runs and a triple.

UP NEXT: The Quakes will start RHP Samuel Sanchez, while the Ports will start RHP Blake Hammond out of Santa Clara for a 7:05 first pitch.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.