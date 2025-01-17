San Diego Padres Announce 2025 Lake Elsinore Storm Coaching Staff

January 17, 2025

Lake Elsinore Storm







The San Diego Padres have announced the 2025 coaching staff for the Lake Elsinore Storm. The 2025 season begins on Tuesday, April 8th with a full series against the Modesto Nuts.

Manager: Brian Burres

Brian Burres brings an extended MLB resume to Lake Elsinore. He spent six seasons as a starting pitcher with three different organizations. He was drafted in the 31st round of the MLB draft in 2000 by the San Francisco Giants and made his MLB debut in 2006 with the Baltimore Orioles. He was used solely in relief and only accrued eight innings pitched, however, in the following season, he started 17 games for a total of 121 innings. He has spent the last two seasons with two different Padres' affiliates. Burres was named an assistant coach for the Fort Wayne Tincaps in 2023. Last season, he was the pitching coach for the AZL Padres. As he looks to manage his first MiLB club, he shared his excitement for the 2025 season:

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead the Storm and work with such a talented group of young players. The Lake Elsinore community has such a rich baseball tradition, and I'm honored to be a part of it. Our coaching staff looks forward to working alongside the fans, the front office, and most importantly, the players to make this season one to remember. Together we will strive for excellence and continue to build a winning culture in Lake Elsinore.."

Pitching Coach: Yorman Bazardo

Longtime MiLB pitcher, Yorman Bazardo, spent 10 years in the Minor Leagues where he accrued an ERA of 3.91 across 1,112 innings. He spent several seasons as a coach with the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Padres.

Hitting Coach: Jerry Downs

Jerry Downs joined the San Diego Padres in March of 2023 as a Minor League Baseball Coach. Before becoming a coach, he spent six seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization as a player.

Bench Coach: Greg Starbuck

Greg Starbuck is beginning his second season in the Padres organization. In 2024, he was the El Paso Chihuahuas Bench Coach. Previously, he worked as a college baseball coach at Elon University, Clemson University, and UNC Greensboro.

Strength Coach: Mark "Boom" Spadaveccia

Mark Spadaveccia returns for his third season with the Lake Elsinore Storm. He worked as the Strength Coach last season and in his 14th year in professional baseball. This will be his fifth season with the San Diego Padres. Before joining the Storm Coaching Staff in 2023, he was with the San Antonio Missions for two seasons. He has a Science Degree from Marquette University and graduated with a Sports Science Degree from Florida State University.

Athletic Trainer: Yuki Matsuzawa

After becoming a Certified Athletic Trainer from UC San Diego, Yuki Matsuzawa joined the Padres organization in May of 2023. In 2024, he spent time with the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Performance Analyst: Wilson Okazaki

A Biomechanics Graduate Assistant at Point Loma Nazarene University, Wilson Okazaki is a Performance Anaylst from San Diego, California.

Video Coordinator: Tyler Jones

Tyler Jones returns as the Video Coordinator for the Lake Elsinore Storm after spending his first season as Coordinator last year in Lake Elsinore.

