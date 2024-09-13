Lake Elsinore Storm Announce Free "Open House" Seating for Game One of the California League Championship Series

The Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres Single-A affiliate) secured the Southern Division championship with last night's victory over their Southern division rivals, the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate).

The Lake Elsinore Storm will now move on to the California League Championship Series with Game One scheduled at The Diamond of Lake Elsinore on Sunday, September 15th at 1:15 PM. In the pursuit of uniting the community in a day of celebration, the team will offer free tickets to the first 3,000 fans in attendance on Sunday with first-come-first-serve seating, 500 free hot dogs generously donated by Shamrock Foods, and free parking in lot C.

"We are providing free tickets for Sunday's League Championship Game 1 to bring the community together at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore," said Storm co-owner, Gary Jacobs.

The Storm expect an exciting game on and off the field with the World's Greatest Emcee "Kaz" and Thunder the Big Green Dog (two-time mascot of the year winner). The stadium experience is always electric, but it is even more amazing when there are 3,000 other Storm fans cheering on their hometown team!

People can also help by choosing to support Thunder Cares, Thunder Cares is the LE Storm's non-profit arm that targets the diverse needs of Southwest Riverside County.

"When a resident in Southwest Riverside County uses the words 'Lake Elsinore Storm,' it means 'community,'" said Lake Elsinore City Council Member Tim Sheridan, a broadcaster with the Storm. "The Storm are such an integral and extraordinary part of the Southwest Riverside County community, the words themselves 'Lake Elsinore Storm' and 'community' have become synonymous in our region," he said.

"The Lake Elsinore Storm has a longstanding history of embracing our community during difficult times because the community has supported US for the past 30 years. We know this has been a difficult week for many of our biggest supporters, and this is the least we could do, but it would not be possible without the support of the city of Lake Elsinore and our amazing owners, Gary and Len." Shaun Brock, CEO CO GM Lake Elsinore Storm

Gates will open at 12:15p, with all GA seats available but be mindful of the "reserved" signs for the season ticket holders. Show up, grab your seats, and prepare to have a great time! The Oscar Tortola Group Diamond Taproom (restaurant on the 3rd base line) will open at 10:00a to catch the early NFL games with wings and pizza before the gates open.

