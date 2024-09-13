Season Ends with Game 2 Loss

September 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants saw their 2024 season come to a close with a 6-2 loss to the Modesto Nuts in Game 2 of the North Division Series on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. The Nuts jumped out to an early lead in front of their home crowd and never trailed on the way to victory. With the setback, the Giants were swept two-games-to-none in the best-of-three series.

San Jose entered the postseason a confident club offensively having led the California League in runs scored and homers from August 1 through the end of the regular season. However, the Giants managed a total of only four runs and went a combined 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position in the two playoff games against the Nuts. In Thursday's loss, San Jose left 11 runners on base.

Modesto chased Giants starter Cale Lansville in the second inning of Game 2 en route to taking an early 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Charlie Pagliarini drew a leadoff walk and immediately scored when the next batter, Tai Peete, laced a triple into the right field corner. Milkar Perez was up next and he promptly singled home Peete to make it 2-0 before an out was recorded by Lansville.

Lansville prevented further damage in the first, but ran into more trouble in the bottom of the second as three straight singles to start the inning produced a run to make it 3-0. The RBI hit from Carter Dorighi led to a pitching change as Elijah Pleasants entered from the bullpen and retired the next three hitters to end the inning. Pleasants was stellar in his long relief outing tossing three scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Giants were unable to take advantage of a leadoff double from Jakob Christian in the top of the second. In the third, back-to-back singles from Drew Cavanaugh and Bo Davidson started the inning, but the next three hitters were set down. Finally in the fourth, Walker Martin led off by crushing the first pitch of the inning over the fence in deep right center for a solo home run. Martin also homered twice over his final three regular season games last week. His round-tripper on Thursday brought San Jose within 3-1.

After the Giants failed to cash in on a Davidson leadoff single in the top of the fifth, the Nuts reclaimed their three-run lead in the bottom of the inning. With Brayan Palencia on the mound for San Jose, three consecutive one-out singles loaded the bases before a Carson Jones sacrifice fly made it 4-1.

The top of the sixth was a pivotal half-inning in Game 2. A bout of wildness from the Modesto bullpen loaded the bases with none out for the Giants as Martin drew a leadoff walk, Jeremiah Jenkins was hit by a pitch and then Robert Hipwell also walked.

However, San Jose's struggles with runners in scoring position continued as Cesar Quintas followed with a grounder to shortstop that resulted in a double play. While Martin scored on the play to make it a 4-2 game, the Giants would get no closer as Cavanaugh then grounded out to end the inning.

After San Jose went down quietly in the seventh and eighth, the Nuts added two key insurance runs against Cole Hillier in the bottom of the eighth. Back-to-back walks started the inning and both runners would eventually score when Perez delivered a crushing two-out, two-RBI bloop single into shallow left center. The hit extended the Modesto lead to 6-2.

The Giants would threaten in the top of the ninth against Nuts closer Hunter Cranton, but another missed opportunity ultimately ended the game. Cranton plunked Quintas to start the inning before a four-pitch walk to Cavanaugh. Davidson was up next but his fly ball was caught in deep left center for the first out. Lisbel Diaz was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and bring the potential tying run to the plate. Cranton though settled down retiring Darby on a first-pitch fly ball to shallow right before Christian's routine fly out to center ended the game.

The Nuts out-hit the Giants 12-6 on Thursday. Modesto finished 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-11 for San Jose.

The Nuts advance to play South Division winner Lake Elsinore in the best-of-three California League Championship Series beginning on Sunday night. The Giants were swept in the divisional round for the third straight season (2022-24). San Jose hasn't won a playoff game since their championship clinching win in 2021.

The Giants open the 2025 season on April 4 in Modesto with the home opener at Excite Ballpark set for Tuesday, April 8. Visit sjgiants.com throughout the offseason for information on the 2025 schedule, promotions and ticket packages.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.