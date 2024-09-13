Nuts Sweep Giants to Advance to Championship Series

September 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

In a decisive Game 2, the Modesto Nuts defeated the San Jose Giants 6-2 to sweep the best-of-three series and advance to the California League Championship Series. The Nuts demonstrated a strong offensive performance, amassing 12 hits and capitalizing on key moments. The Nuts scored right out of the gate when CF Tai Peete tripled to score 2B Charlie Pagliarini who led the game off with a walk. 1B Milkar Perez, who drove in three runs, added an RBI single in the first to score Peete and came up with a big 2-RBI single in the 8th for the final margin.

The Giants struggled throughout the game, failing to capitalize on their opportunities with runners in scoring position. Despite managing six hits, San Jose's offense could not keep pace with the Nuts' relentless attack. San Jose finished the game going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Giants' starter RHP Cale Lansville took the loss, allowing five runs in just one inning, which set the tone for a challenging game for San Jose.

On the mound, the Nuts' pitching staff, led by starter RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos, was exemplary. RHP Brock Moore earned the win, the first of his professional career, with a perfect inning of relief, and the combined efforts of RHP Charlie Beilenson, RHP Jesse Wainscott, RHP Trevor Long, and RHP Adrian Quintana kept the Giants to just two runs. The Giants' hitters were consistently stymied, unable to mount a significant threat against the Modesto bullpen.

With this victory, the Modesto Nuts are heading to the California League Championship Series, where they will seek to become the first back-to-back Cal league Champions since the Giants won two straight titles in 2009-2010. Modesto's ability to blend strong hitting with solid pitching has set them up as a formidable contender in the upcoming championship as they take on the South Division series winner the Lake Elsinore Storm in a best-of-three games series.

