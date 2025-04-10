Storm Lose Fifth Straight, Remain Winless in 2025

April 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm are having a disappointing start to their 2025 campaign. After being one win away from a 2024 California League Championship, the Storm have dropped their first five games of the season. Tonight, they once again lost an early lead to the Modesto Nuts before losing the game entirely. The final score was a woeful -.

Kleiber Olmeda was tonight's starter. After retiring the first two batters on six pitches, he allowed a home run to deep centerfield to put the Storm behind 1-0. Luckily, the Storm offense had his back immediately. Kasen Wells led off with a double and was followed by a Ryan Jackson walk. After a wild pitch, Sean Barnett tied the game on a groundout. A Zach Evans single was dumped into left field, and that was enough to give the Storm the lead.

Unfortunately, it was short-lived. The Nuts would score three runs in the third inning, doubling the Storm's total run production. Modesto wasn't content just having double the number of runs so they tripled it in the fourth inning. Olmeda exited the game, having surrendered six earned runs on seven hits but striking out seven batters and only walking one.

The Storm fought back. Down five runs and now in the 7th inning, the top of the Storm's lineup would once again provide the surge of offense. Wells and Jackson would reach base exactly as they had in the first. This time, instead of striking out, Lamar King Jr. ripped a double just inside the third base bag. Both runs were brought home, and the Nuts' lead would shrink to three. Evans then got a double and shrunk the deficit to two runs.

The Nuts retaliated in the following frame. Vicarte Domingo allowed the bases to load and only secured one out. Mario Zabala would relieve him of his duties but not of his earned runs. A bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly put the Nuts one run away from double digits.

The offensive production ceased after this, and the score calcified at 9-4.

The Storm will play again tomorrow night, where second-round pick Boston Bateman will make his professional debut. At 6'8'', he is the tallest pitcher the Storm have had in a decade. That game will start at 6:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.