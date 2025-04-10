Leary Leads Ports to Blowout Win over Quakes

STOCKTON, Calif. - A monster night from outfielder Cameron Leary led the Ports (3-2) to a 12-5 win over Rancho Cucamonga (3-2) in the second game of the six-game series, as Leary hit a grand slam and a two-run home run on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The game was tied 4-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, when Joseph Rodriguez and German Ortiz singled to start the inning. That was followed by a single for Myles Naylor off the glove of the Quakes leaping third baseman to score Rodriguez and give the Ports a 5-4 advantage.

The second Ranco Cucamonga error on a play at the plate on the night again allowed a run to score, putting Stockton up 6-4. That was when Leary unloaded against a lefty and drove a grand slam (1) out to left center into the Stockton bullpen for a 10-4 Ports lead.

The 10th round pick in last year's draft out of Boston College wasn't done, as he belted a two-run shot (2) over the Black Oak Casino Back Porch to put the Ports ahead 12-4. The left fielder also stole three bases on the night, and singled and scored in the third. It was the second night in the row a Ports outfielder had a two-dinger game, after Pedro Pineda accomplished the feat on Tuesday.

Pitcher Donny Troconis made his Ports debut and fired three shutout innings, allowing just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts to collect the win after entering in the top of the sixth.

Shortstop Ali Camarillo reached base in all five of his plate appearances, with two walks, two doubles, and a single while scoring four times and driving in a run.

UP NEXT: Thursday's 7:05 game will feature the Quakes RHP Hyun-Seok Jang, who is ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the Dodgers organization by Baseball America. The Ports will start LHP Ryan Magdic who was drafted in the 14th round out of Mizzou last summer.

It will be a Barks and Brews night at Banner Island Ballpark, as every Thursday fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game while enjoying $1 beer.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].

