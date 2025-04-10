Speedy Grizzlies Back Johnson Jr.'s Powerful Start

April 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Through the first five games of the season, the Fresno Grizzlies (3-2) have shown the ability to strike out the opposition and to steal bases against them. They flexed both of those strengths in a 7-5 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers (1-4) Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Grizzlies received another strong start from a debuting professional as Lebarron Johnson Jr. kept Inland Empire quiet over the first four innings.

Johnson Jr. did not allow a baserunner over those frames, striking out five, in that time frame.

The offense handed Johnson Jr. a lead in the third as Yeiker Reyes walked and stole second before Roynier Hernandez doubled him home.

The 66ers did break through against Johnson in the 5th by utilizing a pair of triples to score two runs.

But the pro debut of Johnson was solid as he allowed just the two runs in five innings of work while striking out seven and scattering three hits and a walk.

The Grizzlies rewarded the hard work from Johnson with their biggest outburst of the young season in the sixth.

Tommy Hopfe singled to start the inning before Felix Tena doubled him home. Tena scored on an RBI double that bounced at the base of the wall in right center field off the bat of Alan Espinal.

After a couple of batters reached to load the bases, Kelvin Hidalgo ripped a two-run single down the right line to plate two runs. Roynier Hernandez grounded out to add one more run to the lead.

The Grizzlies added one more in the 8th inning when Reyes laid down a bunt single and stole second. Hernandez capitalized on a passed ball that put Reyes on third, driving him in with a sacrifice fly.

That proved to be the insurance run that the Grizzlies needed as the 66ers put up three runs in the bottom of the 8th before a failed double steal helped Fresno escape further damage and preserve a two-run lead.

On the play, Espinal threw down to second, but Hernandez didn't have a play and instead through home to catch John Wimmer trying to score, ending the inning.

Luke Taggart recorded the first two outs in the ninth before Nathan Blasick recorded the final strike to earn his second save of the season.

It was an active day on the bases for Fresno, as the Grizzlies doubled their season total with five stolen bases, ramping up their output to 10 stolen bases without being caught yet.

Reyes, Hernandez, and Hopfe all had multi-hit games to spark the offense while Hernandez led the way with 3 RBI and Hidalgo added 2 RBI.

Francisco Garcia and Felix Tena also got in on the action with a hit a piece.

The third game of the series in San Bernardino is Wednesday night at 6:35 pm with Ismael Luciano set to start for Fresno Grizzlies against Inland Empire's Yeferson Vargas.

The broadcasts for the entire series will solely be produced by the 66ers and can be accessed through MLB.TV or the MiLB streaming app.

The Grizzlies return home on Tuesday, April 15th to begin a series with the Lake Elsinore Storm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.