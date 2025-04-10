Quakes Drop Second Straight on Wednesday

April 10, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, CA - Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports got a huge night from left fielder Cameron Leary, dropping the Quakes on Wednesday night by a final of 12-5 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Leary had three hits, including two homers, plating a career-best seven RBIs in helping the Quakes down the Quakes for a second straight game.

Tied at 4-4 in the sixth inning, the Ports scored six times against Quakes' reliever Sterling Patick (0-1), including a Leary grand slam, which made it 10-4.

The Quakes put up nine hits, as three players had multi-hit games. Kellon Lindsey led the way with three hits and an RBI, while Eli Hainline had two hits and a team-high three RBIs.

Stockton reliever Donny Troconis (1-0) fired three scoreless innings for the win.

The Quakes (3-2) will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the year on Thursday night. Stockton will counter with lefty Ryan Magdic (0-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.