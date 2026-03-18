Sip N' Swing: Open House Returns

Published on March 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Saturday, March 28th

2-6 PM

Our FREE annual event returns to The Diamond this year! Our official kick-off (first pitch?) of the season is happening on Saturday, March 28th. We want Storm Fans to come out and enjoy the ballpark in an Open House environment, where we will have fans hit on the field, tour The Diamond, try the very first samples of brand-new food options, enjoy delicious drinks, and experience live music!

Below is all of the information regarding this incredible community event:

Batting Practice "Home Run Derby" (3-5 PM)

The Sign-up Table will be located at the top of Section 113. Use the QR code on the A-Frames provided for Digital Waivers. Once your waiver is filled out, participants will be given a wristband by a Storm Staff Member

Homerun Derby Enter/Exit through 113 stairwell ONLY.

Hitters who hit a Homerun Derby will receive a game voucher for the 2026 season.

(200-person maximum. First Come First Serve)

Stadium Tours

2:30 pm - 3:30 pm & 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

A-Frames with Tour Times will be at the Main Gate

Meet in the breezeway for Tours

Additional Benefits

Live Music from Wild Horse inside the stadium

Enter for your chance to win a signed Padres "Gavin Sheets" Jersey Giveaway

"Free Tuesday" Punch Cards for attendees*

Vendor Village on Concourse

Thunder Appearances and interactive

Table in Taproom with all of the new food offerings in 2026

*Limited Quantity Available*







California League Stories from March 18, 2026

Sip N' Swing: Open House Returns - Lake Elsinore Storm

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