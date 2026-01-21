2026 Lake Elsinore Storm Coaching Staff Named

The San Diego Padres have officially announced the 2026 Lake Elsinore Storm Coaching Staff. The Lake Elsinore Storm's regular season begins on Thursday, April 2nd, when they play in Ontario for the first time in Cal League history.

Manager: Brallan Perez

Brallan Perez has been named the Storm's manager. Perez was the bench coach of the DSL Padres Gold in 2023-2024 and then managed the club in 2025. He was signed by the Texas Rangers and debuted as a pro in 2013, where he hit .325/.425/.383 for the DSL Rangers. Perez spent seven years in the Minors before playing abroad for four seasons.

His coaching staff is comprised of a combination of returning and brand new faces.

Pitching Coach: Travis Craven

Travis Craven was the Pitching Coach for the DSL Gold in 2025 and moves up with his manager from 2025.

Hitting Coach: Rudy Giron

Rudy Giron is a brand new face as a coach, however, he spent parts of four different seasons with the Lake Elsinore Storm as a player from 2016-2019. Giron hit .251/.295/.365 as a member of the Storm and has been a long-time Padres Farmhand since then. He was also a coach in the DSL in 2025.

Bench Coach: Greg Starbuck

Greg Starbuck is starting his third season in the Padres organization. In 2024, he was the El Paso Chihuahuas' Bench Coach, and in 2025, he was right here in Lake Elsinore. Previously, he worked as a college baseball coach at Elon University, Clemson University, and UNC Greensboro.

Strength Coach: Mark "Boom" Spadaveccia

Mark Spadaveccia returns for his fourth season with the Lake Elsinore Storm. He worked as the Strength Coach last season and was in his 15th year in professional baseball. This will be his sixth season with the San Diego Padres. Before joining the Storm Coaching Staff in 2023, he was with the San Antonio Missions for two seasons. He has a Science Degree from Marquette University and graduated with a Sports Science Degree from Florida State University.

Performance Analyst: Wilson Okazaki

A Biomechanics Graduate Assistant at Point Loma Nazarene University, Wilson Okazaki is a Performance Analyst from San Diego, California.







