Masterful Pitching Performance Sees Quakes Blank Storm

Published on April 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (6-2) pitching staff held the Lake Elsinore Storm (3-5) at bay for the second straight night, and the offense found its power stroke to punctuate a 5-0 win on Saturday night.

After both pitching staffs strung together zeroes in the first two innings, the Quakes turned to the long ball to open the scoring in the top of the third. Kendrey Maduro launched an opposite-field solo home run off the right-center field scoreboard, the first of his professional career as well as the team's first of the season, placing Rancho Cucamonga in front 1-0.

With a slim lead to protect, starting pitcher Trey Gregory-Alford went to work. The 19-year-old right-hander carved up the Storm lineup, recording seven strikeouts in his five-inning start to keep the Quakes ahead.

In his next turn at bat, Maduro conjured up a repeat effort of his first trip to the plate. His second solo shot cleared the 36-foot wall in right field in the top of the sixth, doubling Rancho Cucamonga's lead to two.

A Lake Elsinore error in the eighth alongside an Anyelo Marquez RBI double and Kevyn Castillo run-scoring single in the ninth stretched out the Quakes' advantage late. Still, Yokelvin Reyes and Fulton Lockhart pitched like they did not need any more run support out of the bullpen. Reyes twirled three scoreless innings while punching out four in relief of Gregory-Alford, and Lockhart retired the side in the final frame to lock down Rancho Cucamonga's first shutout win in 2026.

The Quakes head back to Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore for their series finale against the Storm on Sunday at 2:05 PM. LHP Derek Clark starts for Rancho Cucamonga, taking on RHP Landry Jurecka for Lake Elsinore. Following that, the Quakes return home to Morongo Field to host the San Jose Giants on Tuesday, April 14th at 11:00 AM.







California League Stories from April 12, 2026

Masterful Pitching Performance Sees Quakes Blank Storm - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.